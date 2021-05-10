22 new and 19 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are now 507 cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

10 recovered and eight new cases of the virus were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 172 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 682.9 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 541.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday from 13,921 tests, for a positivity rate of 11.4 per cent. Province-wide, 690 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 158 requiring the ICU.