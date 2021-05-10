All proceeds from the event will go towards the Striving for Nursing Excellence Bursary. (Photo Supplied: Evergreen Park Facebook)

A drive-in movie at Evergreen Park will be the featured event for National Nurses Week in Grande Prairie.

Registered Nurse and Member of Grande Prairie and Area Nursing Week Committee Kim Staples says this year’s celebration had to look different. She adds that usually they host a dinner, and last year they celebrated entirely online with a virtual scavenger hunt.

“This year we wanted to try to put something together that wasn’t virtual,” says Staples.

All proceeds from the drive-in movie will be given to the committees Striving for Nursing Excellence Bursary, which Staples says was started by the committee a couple of years ago.

“The bursary is available for aspiring nurses or currently working nurses in Grande Prairie,” she adds.

The movie will be taking place on May 14th at the Grand Sunset Theatre in TARA Centre Parking Lot A at Evergreen Park.

Gates open at 8 p.m on May 14th, with a presentation starting at 8:45. Admission is $60 per vehicle.

There will be a concession, and residents can sit in the box or latch of their vehicles. All AHS protocols and health guidelines will be followed during the event.

Tickets can be found on the Grande Sunset Theatre Facebook page.