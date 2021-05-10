A GoFundMe has been set up for a Grande Prairie mother of seven who died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 2 near Fairview on Friday.

Police say 42-year-old Chantelle Jadot was killed in a collision with a one-tonne truck on Friday when two motorcycles travelling southbound collided with a one-tonne truck travelling northbound. Mounties say Jadot was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her Sister-in-law, Caitlyn Jadot says Chantelle enjoyed spending time with her kids and was a driven businesswoman.

“My husband called her spitfire, you couldn’t tell her no. She was so adventurous and did anything she wanted to do. If she had a goal set in mind, she would just do it,” she adds.

Caitlyn Jadot says she started the GoFundMe on May 8th, and within two days, roughly $27,500 was raised between private and public donations

“We are so thankful for everyone who donated, it’s crazy. We had the limit set at $5,000, and we hit that in one hour, so we just kept lifting it. We just were not expecting it,” she adds.

Caitlyn Jadot says they are continuing to keep the fundraiser open until Friday, and are dividing all the donations between the seven children left behind.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing.