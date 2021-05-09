A fire advisory has been issued for the Grande Prairie Forest Area (Alberta Wildfire)

The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has dropped over the past couple of days. Alberta Wildfire says it is now moderate, down from high.

Despite that, it’s noted that dry grass is extremely flammable and can ignite and spread quickly under light wind. A fire advisory remains in place for the forest area.

“No fire permits for heavy fuels will be issued until significant precipitation occurs. Active permits are not affected at this time, but users are advised to review their permit requirements and ensure they are in compliance.”

Small and safe cooking and warming fires are still allowed, but the province urges caution in the wind. The fire advisory will stay in place until conditions improve.

Since the start of wildfire season March 1st, there have been 27 wildfires burning nearly 54 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.