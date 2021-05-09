A dirt biker injured in a remote part of Saskatoon Mountain has been rescued by the combined effort of several first responders. The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says fire departments in Beaverlodge and Wembley were called to a forested area on the south side of the mountain around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

There were issues getting access to biker, and extra rescue resources and ATVs were brought in from the Clairmont and Dunes stations, Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue, and STARS Air Ambulance. Using ropes, firefighters were able to reach the patient on a slope below the Saskatoon Mountain lookout.

They were given immediate care there, then transported down a cut line to a staging location at Township Road 722 and Range Road 94 where they were stabilized by EMS and firefighters. Regional Fire Service Deputy Chief Jason Nesbitt says the incident is an excellent example of how well local first response agencies work together.

“When needed, all agencies work together through a centrally coordinated response to ensure the best outcome for the patient. This rescue operation went exceptionally well.”

An update on the biker’s condition has not been provided.