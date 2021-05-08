31 new and 38 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. There are now 502 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

11 new and 39 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 172 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 676.1 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 541.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 2,042 new cases of the virus were identified on Friday from 18,809 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent. Province-wide, 661 remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 148 requiring the ICU.