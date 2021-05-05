Isabel Campbell School now has at least 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The school is one of 15 in the Grande Prairie area with 10 or more cases.

At the same time, Hillside Community School has been removed from the province’s COVID-19 outbreak list, after having between five and nine cases. Beaverlodge Regional High School is also no longer under alert for having between two and four cases associated.

On top of the 15 area schools with oubreaks of 10 or more cases, there are three schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases. There are also eight with alerts.