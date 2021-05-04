Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

Trudeau says Canada will be picking up 1-million Moderna vaccines in Europe Tuesday night which is a week earlier than expected.

He says the pick up was bumped up and they will be on Canadian soil as of Wednesday.

Trudeau says all of the vaccines in the country have been approved for use by Health Canada.

“We have now delivered 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to to the provinces and territories, this wee, just like every week in May, we are receiving two million doses from Pfizer alone.”

Officials say 14 million of the 16.8 million doses have been administered by provinces and territories with 34 per cent of the population having received at least one dose.