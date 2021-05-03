46 recovered and 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are now 465 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

10 new and eight recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 192 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 2,012 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Sunday from 15,058 tests, for a positivity rate 13.3 per cent. Province-wide, 658 people remain in hospital due to the virus, with 154 requiring the ICU.