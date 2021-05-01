COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of April 29th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

The 26th COVID-19 death has been reported in City of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health, the deceased was a man in his 30s. There are no known comorbidities at this time.

51 recovered and 41 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the municipality on Thursday. There are 435 active cases of the virus in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 31 recovered and 25 new cases of the virus were also identified over the last 24 hours. 188 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

For the second straight day, new cases across Alberta shot above 2K new cases, with 2,007 being reported from 18,955 tests.

Province-wide, 649 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 152 requiring the ICU.