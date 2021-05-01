A 10-year-old girl from Sexsmith is stepping up to help others feel better represented in Hockey.

Kennady Bruun and her mother, Jill Bruun, started up the company “HERo Hockey” about a month ago. Kennady says she came to the realization that the sport is more geared towards boys and wanted to encourage girls to play the sport as well.

She says the tipping point was when shopping for equipment she noticed the vast majority was geared towards boys.

“This didn’t make sense to me because I play hockey… I’m a girl and I’m better than some of the boys,” Kennady adds.

The Bruun’s believe they feel like they’ve helped spark major interest in not only the hockey world but girl associations and camps as well.

They’ve received several inquiries as to how organizations can get on board with HERo Hockey.

Five percent of the profits from the brand along with all donations will be used to help pay for registration costs, equipment needs for girls who are wanting to start playing hockey, or girls who are already playing hockey and need the extra help with funding.

“We’re working at doing lots of fundraising opportunities, as many as we can to build the HERo fund,” Jill says. She adds they have received some generous donations to go directly to the HERo fund.

They plan on working with the All Peace Hockey Region in the not too distant future, as they look to expand their possible impact.

“We are hoping to gather up as much information as possible so that by fall, we can help as many girls as possible who need a little extra help with funding,” adds Jill.

She adds that currently, they have raised roughly $1,000 for the fund.

Kennady and her mother are wanting to keep the funds in the Peace Country, but are hoping to expand further to promote girls playing hockey across Alberta.

Click here to check HERo Hockey.