The Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 14-year-old. Police say Emma Muise was last seen at her residence in the city on April 28th

Muise is described as standing 5’8”, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, with a red and black plaid jacket, black sweatpants and black and white Vans shoes.

Police say there is concern for her well-being and is urging anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.