Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing women. 26-year-old Samantha Medcalf was last seen at 9 p.m. on April 23rd at the Tim Hortons in downtown Grande Prairie.

Medcalf is described as 5’8″ and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. The RCMP says there is concern for her wellbeing and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.