UPDATE: Township Road 732 has reopened.

The RCMP says its preliminary investigation has found the pickup truck was travelling on Highway 2 when it went off the road into a field onto Highway 732 and ended up in the ditch. The driver is a 48-year-old man who has been hospitalized.

Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area of Highway 2 and Township Road 732 north of Clairmont. A crash involving a pickup truck is blocking the township road east of Highway 2 and traffic is being detoured around it.

Grande Prairie RCMP says the driver of the truck has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and an investigation is underway. Officers are still on the scene and traffic is asked to find an alternate route.