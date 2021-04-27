Three schools in the Grande Prairie region have been shuffled around on the provincial COVID-19 outbreak list.

Roy Bickell School and Isabel Campbell School were both moved into the outbreak designation on Monday, meaning they have between five and nine active cases of the virus. The two facilities were initially added to the alert designation list, which means between two and four confirmed COVID-19 cases, on April 21st.

Peace Wapiti Academy is now reporting an outbreak of at least 10 cases. The school was first added to the public outbreak list on April 9th.

Crystal Park School is now listed under the COVID-19 alert designation, joining four other schools across the region. As of April 26th, 13 schools in the region are under the 10+ case outbreak designation, six are under the 5-9 case outbreak designation, and five remain under COVID-19 alert.