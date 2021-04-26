A 25th person in the City of Grande Prairie has died from COVID-19. Alberta Health wouldn’t confirm any further information surrounding the death, including the age of the deceased. It was one of seven deaths reported by the province over the last 24-hours, pushing the provincial total to 2,074.

47 new and 21 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city on Sunday. There are now 488 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 20 new and five recovered cases of the virus were also discovered in the last 24 hours. 219 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,495 new cases of the virus were identified on Sunday from 14,848 completed tests for a positivity rate of approximately 10 per cent. Province-wide, 616 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 145 requiring the ICU.