The scene of a crash between an RCMP cruiser and a bicycle at 107 Avenue and 98 Street on April 24, 2021 (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

A cyclist is in hospital after being hit by a Grande Prairie RCMP cruiser early Saturday morning. The 28-year-old man was seriously injured in the crash at 107 Avenue and 98 Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was on its way to help with an investigation in the area of 100 Street and 110 Avenue at the time. Officers provided first aid to the cyclist until EMS responded and took him to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition as of Saturday evening.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police and serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Without specifying, the RCMP says the local detachment will be investigating the actions of the man, along with the original investigation officers were conducting. It will also be implementing its own internal review process to look at the incident, which will include RCMP training, policy, police response, and the member’s duty status.