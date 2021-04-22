A hall in the Grande Prairie Community Village will soon be named after the family of a pillar of community service. As of May 1st, the room formerly known as Parish Hall will be formally renamed the “Edey Family Community Hall” in honour of the family of well-known community volunteer Doug Edey.

Doug has been a staple volunteer for the Grande Prairie Storm for more than 25 years and has been involved as a volunteer with many other organisations over his lifetime. Board Chair of the Community Village Society of the Peace County Emilia Hovorka-Spelrem says the renaming of the building honours what she calls the epitome of family ideals.

“While Doug Edey has been recognized in our community and our province for his lifelong dedication to volunteerism and service, The Community Village is acting to acknowledge his entire family,” she says. “Their name will be recognized in perpetuity for their commitment to him and each other.”

The Edey family is led by father Roy Edey and his wife Emmy Edey. Judith Edey, Roy’s first wife and Doug and his sisters, passed away in 2015. On behalf of the family, Roy says they are deeply honoured by the name change.

“It has taken our entire family, my late wife Judy and daughters Kerry and Wanda, to make sure Doug had every opportunity to live life to the fullest,” he says. “There were also many other people that believed in Doug and helped out – like Charlie the bus driver. He drove Doug to his school, the Peace School of Hope, every day, and Charlie looked after Doug like he was his own.”

Roy says it was at that school that Doug learned to be a leader, and discovered his passion for helping others.

It’s expected a formal renaming ceremony will take place when COVID-19 restrictions make it possible. Doug has previously been recognized for his volunteer efforts and was the first recipient of a Prairie Path Grande Footprint downtown in 2012.