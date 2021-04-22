A power outage has been reported in the Debolt area (ATCO Electric)

UPDATE: ATCO Electric says power has been restored. Anyone with their power still out should call the emergency line at 1-800-668-5506.

UPDATE: The estimated time of restoration is now 11 p.m.

People in an area surrounding Debolt are without power Wednesday night. ATCO Electric says 482 customers are affected by an outage that was first reported at 4:49 p.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation. The estimated time of restoration is 9 p.m.