A group of kindergarten students from Swanavon School radiated happiness on Tuesday in hopes of bringing joy to the community.

For the second time this year, Kindergarten Teacher, Jessica Smith, along with her group of students stood outside their school with flags, signs, and music, in hopes of bringing joy to anyone who happened to be driving by.

Smith says she was inspired by a fellow teacher in southern Alberta who had done something similar with her class. She says sharing a little kindness with passers-by in Grande Prairie was an easy decision to make.

“Just a few times this year, we come out here on 100th and ask people to drive by and give us a wave and a honk,” she adds.

The group was joined by students Parkside Elementary School, along with Grande Prairie City Councilor Chris Thiessen. Smith says she was so pleased to see others join their cause, which she doesn’t think could have come at a better time.

“We thought this year needed a little bit of extra joy, and this is the way we decided to do it,” Smith adds.

The Swanavon kindergarten class is planning on continuing the tradition at least once a month until the end of the school year.