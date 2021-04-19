Library staff will be stocking the shelves with dinosaur books thanks to a $2,500 donation. (mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

The Grande Prairie Public Library will soon be digging for some new Dinosaur themed books as part of a donation from the community. At the request of his five-year-old grandson Owen, resident Randy Waldron put together a donation of $2,500, with the hopes that it will spark the same love of the long-gone reptiles for other youngsters in Grande Prairie.

Owen says he wanted specifically dinosaur books because he felt that there can never be enough. Head of Children and Teen Services Jacob Fehr says the donation will allow the library to purchase roughly 100 new dinosaur books in the upcoming year.

“I found a handful of books that were published within the past six months,” adding that there were roughly 12 books in his cart that he is ready to order.

He adds they purchased nearly 20 dinosaur books in the last year but suggests the enthusiasm shown by young readers is more than enough reason to add even more to the shelves.

“I think it’s awesome a five-year-old was advocating this hard for our library,” he adds.

The Grande Prairie Public Library remains open for curbside pick-up but closed for in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions.