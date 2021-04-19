Several people have been displaced after a fire in a multi-unit complex in Avondale late Sunday night. Officials with the Grande Prairie Fire Department say they were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived, were met with what they are calling a significant fire.

Ken Estelle, who lives in the complex, says he was getting ready for bed on Sunday when the first sign of trouble quickly appeared.

“I heard them screaming, when I came out, the fire was already shooting out of the house,” he says. He adds the fire made it way towards the bedroom connected to his unit, and the rest was a bit of a blur.

“When I looked out my window the fire was already shooting out,” he says. “By the time I got out, it made it to my window and, exploded.”

Fire crews were quickly able to get the blaze under control and were able to confirm the safety of all residents. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours knocking down the flames in several empty spaces in the building.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, and an investigation into the cause is underway.