27 new and 24 recovered COVID-19 cases were identified in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 490 active cases of the virus in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 11 recovered and eight new COVID-19 cases were also discovered on Friday. 207 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,486 new cases were reported from over 16,000 tests. Province wide, 445 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 94 requiring the ICU.