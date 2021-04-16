41 new and 38 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. There are now 487 active cases of the virus in the city as of April 15, 2021.

29 new cases along with 16 recoveries have also been discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 218 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, just over 1,616 new COVID-19 cases were identified on Thursday, from more than 16,000 completed tests. Province-wide, 423 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 93 requiring the ICU.

Alexander Forbes School has been moved up to the top tier of the provincial COVID-19 school outbreak list with more than 10 cases now being reported. The school was initially placed on the public outbreak list in the last week of March, when between five and nine cases were positively identified in individuals at the school.

It’s one of 11 schools in the Grande Prairie region under the 10+ case outbreak designation as of April 15th. There are four schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases and seven with alerts for between two and four cases.

The first-ever case of COVID-19 linked to Spirit River Regional Academy has been identified. The case was last in school on Tuesday, April 13.

The remote learning plan for grades 11 to 12 students at Sexsmith Secondary due to end April 13th was also extended for the rest of this week due to staffing shortages from isolation requirements. Peace Wapiti Public School Division says students will return to in-person learning on Monday, April 19.