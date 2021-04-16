The County of Grande Prairie administration building remains closed to the public as of Friday, April 16th. (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The administration and Public Works buildings in the County of Grande Prairie will remain closed for longer than anticipated due to new COVID-19 cases in staff members. The building initially shuttered March 30th following confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The County reports it will remain closed, apart from a few offices open by appointment, as well as for payments. Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the past year has been difficult, but she is urging residents to stick it out a little bit longer and continue to follow all public health measures in place.

“Please continue to support each other and reach out to connect to your neighbours… we will get through this together.”

The County adds it continue to work with Alberta Health Services for contact tracing. Both buildings will reopen when the County is given the all-clear from the provincial health authority.