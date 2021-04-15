44 new and 41 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city over the last 24 hours. There are 484 active cases of the virus in Grande Prairie.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 27 new and 16 recoveries were also reported on Wednesday. There are now 203 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the county.

Across Alberta, 1,646 new cases of the virus were discovered on Wednesday from over 17-thousand tests. 416 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 86 requiring the ICU.