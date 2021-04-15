Grande Prairie police are looking for a suspect in a string of indecent incidents in the city. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

UPDATE: Just a few hours after releasing images to the public, the Grande Prairie RCMP says it has arrested a suspect in its indecent exposure investigation. A 19-year-old man from Grande Prairie is in custody and charges are pending.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is hoping the public can help identify a man accused of exposing himself to several women in the city. Police say between March 15th and April 8th, they received eight complaints about a man approaching women who were alone near Ranchlands and Muskoseepi Park.

He’s said to have exposed himself to them and asked them to engage in indecent acts.

The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old and is described as standing between 5’3″ and 5’10”, with a skinny build, and dark hair. Police say he may have been wearing a white or black hoodie and white pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the RCMP at 780-830-5700.