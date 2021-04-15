The city will be launching its 311 services on Monday, with the hopes of making communication between residents and the municipality a little bit smoother.

Corporate Citizen Experience Supervisor Doug McGuire says it was put together with the idea to be through the eyes of the citizens.

“Just trying to think how we can improve accessibility, make it easier to get a hold of us,” he says.

McGuire adds the system is fully integrated with departments throughout the city and could take some of the guesswork out of inquiries and service requests.

“Recreation registration, or reaching to enforcement services, questions about snow removal, just to be able to give them that one point of contact for any of the services they need,” he adds.

McGuire says while the system, which on cell phones, is reachable by dialing 311 from anywhere in the City of Grande Prairie, it can also be a solid starting point for those just passing through.

“Really great for visitors… as soon as they land in the city, [they] will have access to services, whether inquiring about rec centres, or services we offer in other areas.”

The service will be available Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Anyone who lives outside the City of Grande Prairie calling area can still access 311 by calling at 780-538-0300.