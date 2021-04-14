Grade 2 to 8 students at Whispering Ridge Community School will be learning from home for the foreseeable future. The school said Wednesday that as it recovers from a fire that damaged modulars used by grade 1 and Kindergarten students, the best option is to keep the elder students studying online.

At the same time, they are hoping to find a new home for the kindergarten and grade 1 students.

“We strongly believe that in-person learning is the best option for our youngest students, and we are just awaiting confirmation of the new learning location for these classes,” the school writes.

The school was not initially able to get access to the building to get the students’ Chromebooks. However, that has been resolved and a limited will be available for pick up this week.

“The good news is that we have been fortunate to get our Chromebooks prioritized by the restoration company, and they will be ready to safely hand out starting Thursday, April 15th,” the letter reads.

The fire early on April 11th caused significant damage to a pair of modular classrooms at the school but didn’t extend to the main body of the building. No injuries were reported, and a cause for the fire has not been released.