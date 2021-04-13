29 new and 28 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are 480 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

11 recoveries and 8 new cases of COVID-19 were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 204 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, from 11,965 completed tests. Province-wide, 402 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 88 requiring the ICU.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is also urging those across the province frustrated with recent restriction tightening to continue following all protocols.

Dr. Deena Hinsha says there are 4.4 million Albertans working through an incredibly complex health crisis. Adding while it’s understandable people are angry, she believes they must channel that energy into helping the community at large.

“It’s critical all of us think about how we can support our communities, how we can work better together, and focus on the things that unite us, which are much more plentiful than the things that divide us,” she says.

“It’s really important we look to respectful dialogue across our differences to get through this next set of difficult months.”

Hinshaw adds the individuals who are choosing to protest do not speak for the majority of Albertans.