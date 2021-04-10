Two more Grande Prairie area schools are considered to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Alberta Health says Peace Wapiti Academy and Hythe Regional School are each linked to between five and nine cases as of April 8th.

In Friday’s update, Clairmont Community School was moved up to having 10 or more cases. At the same time, Grande Prairie Christian School is no longer considered to have an outbreak, meaning there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

A COVID-19 alert has also been issued for Harry Balfour School, which means between two and four cases have been linked to the facility. As of April 9th, there are 10 area schools with 10 or more cases, five with between five and nine, and six with between two and four.