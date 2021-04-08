58 new and 19 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 474 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 24 new and 18 recovered cases of the virus were also reported on Wednesday. 190 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,429 new cases were discovered on Wednesday from over 15,000 tests. Province-wide, 340 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 83 requiring the ICU.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says COVID-19 variants represented over 700 of the total number of active cases reported over the last 24 hours, the majority represented by the B 117 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom. Dr. Hinshaw says around 45 per cent of active cases currently being reported across the province.