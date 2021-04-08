Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 20-year-old woman. Police say Jasmine Laboucan was last seen on March 31st, 2021 in the Grande Prairie area. Authorities are concerned for her wellbeing and believe she may be going to British Columbia.

Laboucan is described as standing around 5’10”, weighing 154 pounds with brown eyes, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a camo jacket, grey sweatpants, and brown high-top boots. Anyone with information as to Jasmine’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.