Two more Grande Prairie area schools have been issued COVID-19 alerts. Alberta Health says both École St. Gérard Catholic School in Grande Prairie and Robert W. Zahara Public School in Sexsmith have between two and four cases.

Peace Wapiti Public School Division says two cases at Robert W. Zahara were last in the school on March 30th. Close contacts are isolating until April 13th or 14th, depending on their last contact.

As of April 6th, there are eight area schools considered to have outbreaks of 10 or more cases, including Aspen Grove School, École Nouvelle Frontière, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Charles Spencer High School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, Mother Teresa School, Riverstone Public School, and Sexsmith Secondary School.

There are five schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, including Alexander Forbes School, École Montrose School, Hillside Community School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Clairmont Community School. There are eight with alerts, including Holy Cross Catholic School, Peace Wapiti Academy, St. Joseph Catholic High School, École St. Gérard Catholic School, Hythe Regional School, Beaverlodge Regional High School, Robert W. Zahara Public School, and St. Mary’s Catholic School.