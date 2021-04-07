87 new and 24 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 435 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 35 new and eight recoveries were also posted over the last 24 hours. 184 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,351 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from just over 14,000 tests. Province-wide, 333 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 79 requiring the ICU.