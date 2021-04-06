36 new and 22 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 372 active cases of the virus in the city.

14 new and eight recovered cases of the virus were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 157 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Province-wide, 931 were reported on Monday from just over 9,100 tests. Across Alberta, 328 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 76 requiring the ICU.