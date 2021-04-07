The city and County of Grande Prairie have teamed up to put together an Earth Day Scavenger Hunt for families across the peace region to take part.

The family-friendly scavenger hunt challenges residents to focus on 51 earth-related tasks, as well as bolster awareness and education when it comes to the environment.

Using the goosechase mobile app, those involved, and who reach 10,000 points will be entered into a prize draw to win a prize, which includes a composter, soda stream, and a bee hotel.

The scavenger hunt will take place within the limits of the County of Grande Prairie, as well as the municipality. Missions will kick off on April 9th, and wrap up at midnight on April 21st.

You can find more information, and a link to register on the City of Grande Prairie website.