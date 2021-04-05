Mayor Jackie Clayton says the partnership between the City of Grande Prairie, Alberta Health Services, and the provincial government led to the opening of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Clayton says the province was looking for suitable infrastructure for municipal clinics, and the decision was made to transform Teresa Sargent Hall into the soon-to-be-ready clinic.

“The location is central, there is parking, transit available, and enough space to accommodate the huge vaccine effort,” she says.

“The city is pleased to support the province with their vaccination rollout, and we are optimistic the significant public health effort will benefit our community,” she adds.

Announced only last week by the provincial government, the clinic is predicted to be able to handle a capacity of upwards of 900 immunizations a day, with hours of operation expansions allowing up to 1,380 people to get their shot by appointment each day.

The province is currently in Phase 2B of its vaccine rollout which includes cancer patients, transplant recipients, individuals with disabilities, dementia, and other conditions that put them at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services says there are no drop-in appointments at the Grande Prairie vaccination site, and protocols will be implemented to ensure proper physical distancing, cleaning, and sanitization.