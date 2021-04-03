People in the Joussard area are being asked to be extra vigilant following a fatal shooting. High Prairie RCMP says three people were shot at the Joussard sand pits sometime before 3:41 a.m. Saturday.

A 19-year-old man from Sucker Creek First Nation succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released. The other victims were a 21-year-old man and a male youth, both from the First Nation, who are receiving medical treatment.

RCMP Major Crimes has been called in to investigate what’s believed to be a targeted incident, but it’s noted officers have few details on the suspects at this time.

“Although police believe that this was a targeted attack, we would like residents in the surrounding area to be extra vigilant reporting any suspicious behaviour to the police,” says Corporal Troy Savinkoff.

An increased police presence in the area will be noticeable. Anyone with information is asked to contact High Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.