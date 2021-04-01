For the first time, more than 300 active cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. 40 new and eight recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city on Wednesday, leaving 304 active, the highest ever reported.

12 new COVID-19 cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 117 active cases of the virus are now in the region.

Province-wide, 875 new cases of the virus were discovered on Wednesday from just over 13,000 tests. 292 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 59 requiring the ICU.

On the vaccine front, the province has announced a new large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening in Grande Prairie next week. On April 5th, an immunization clinic will open at the Teresa Sargent Hall in the Montrose Cultural Centre.