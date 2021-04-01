Wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are possible Thursday afternoon. A wind warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge –

Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions.

Environment Canada says strong winds developing along the northern foothills will move eastward impacting Grande Prairie and Peace River by the afternoon and Slave Lake by the evening. It’s expected the strong winds will ease later in the evening.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.