Beginning Thursday, the days of operation at the Aquatera Eco Centre are set to be shortened. The utility company says it will be switching to a schedule that will see the facility open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chief Operating Officer Lora Brenan says the move away from the current Monday to Saturday schedule was made to operate more efficiently.

She adds those who are looking to access the Eco Centre on Mondays for recycling purposes, can access the Aquatera Landfill with fees.

“The landfill will continue to accept cardboard, hard plastics #1-7, and metals,” she explains. “However, the landfill will not be accepting household hazardous waste such as paint, oil.”

The shift in operating hours will have no impact on curbside collection services.