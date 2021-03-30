22 new and nine recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows 239 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Five new and two recovered cases of the virus were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. As of March 29th, there are 90 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Province-wide, 576 cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Monday from 8,078 tests. 301 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 58 requiring the ICU.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Clairmont Community School. According to the Peace Wapiti Public School Division, the two individuals last attended the school on Wednesday, March 24th and Friday, March 26th.

The two new cases were in addition to a single case that was also reported on March 28th.