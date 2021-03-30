County of Grande Prairie residents won’t be able to access the administration or public works buildings until further notice. They have been closed temporarily because of confirmed cases of COVID-19 through contact tracing.

The County says it has activated its COVID-19 Rapid Response Plan to make sure its response is quick and thorough. It is also working with Alberta Health Services to do further contact tracing.

“Administration is working diligently to meet the custodial guidelines provided by AHS to ensure that the facility is safe for re-entry in an appropriate timeline,” Chief Administrative Officer Joulia Whittleton notes.

The Community Services Building remains open but by appointment only. The administration and public works buildings won’t reopen until deemed safe by health authorities.