Three more Grande Prairie area schools have had COVID-19 alerts issued for them. Alberta Health says St. Joseph Catholic High School, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sexsmith, and Hythe Regional School have between two and four cases. Holy Cross Catholic School is also under an alert.

As of March 28th, there are six Grande Prairie area schools with outbreaks of 10 or more cases, including Aspen Grove School, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Charles Spencer High School, Swanavon School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, and Riverstone Public School.

There are five schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, including Alexander Forbes School, École Montrose School, Hillside Community School, Mother Teresa School, and Grande Prairie Christian School. École Montrose School has also been added back to the list of schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, after being removed a few days ago.

Three schools in the area moved some of their grades to at-home learning this week due to rising COVID-19 case numbers and staff shortages due to isolation requirements. Grades 10, 11, and 12 at St. Joe’s, grades 7, 8, and 9 students at Hythe Regional School, and grades 11 and 12 at Beaverlodge Regional High School have moved to online learning until after the Easter long weekend.

Peace Wapiti Public School Division also reports a COVID-19 case confirmed at Clairmont Community School. The individual last attended the school on Tuesday, March 23rd, and the school remains open to in-person learning other than for those identified as close contacts.

A fifth case has also been identified at Hythe Regional School. They are part of the group already isolating as close contacts.