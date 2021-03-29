The suspicious death of a cow in High Prairie is being investigated by the RCMP. Mounties say it was found on the side of the road on Township Road 742, sometime before 8:25 a.m. on March 28th.

The person who made the report to the RCMP said they saw three black trucks speeding away from the area, and called it in when they found the dead cow. It’s reported it had been dragged to the side of the road from a nearby field and had two of its legs missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact High Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.