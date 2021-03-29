The RCMP believes there may be more victims or witnesses to alleged sexual offences by a Grande Prairie man. Constable Chantelle Kelly says Beaverlodge RCMP has been investigating allegations of sexual offences that occurred in the town between 2019 and 2020.

The complaint was received in August 2020 and police say they brought in the help of Edmonton’s Zebra Child Protection Centre. A warrant was issued for the suspect as officers were unable to find him, and an arrest was made on February 15, 2021.

51-year-old Allan Amigable Salud of Grande Prairie has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18. He has been released from custody with a court date set for April 14th.

Mounties say there could potentially be other victims or witnesses and anyone with information is urged to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.