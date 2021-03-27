Members of the public are being praised for their help in finding a boy reported missing in Peace River. Peace Regional RCMP says an 11-year-old boy went missing from an apartment complex in the town around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

It’s reported officers did patrols and asked around the neighbourhood with the help of a Peace River Community Peace Officer and search and rescue workers. Mounties also asked community members to keep an eye out and to report any sightings, and that’s what led to a starting point for RCMP Police Dog Services to track.

They started tracking in a rural area near a highway 10 kilometres away from the boy’s home at 1:50 p.m. and a short time later the child was found safe.

“It was with the cooperation of the public, the Peace River Community Peace Officer, RCMP Police Dog Services and the Peace Regional RCMP that this investigation reached a positive outcome of the child being re-united with his family,” says Corporal Michelle Phillips. “Thank-you to all who took their time to help.”