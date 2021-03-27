COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 26, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Grande Prairie since the beginning of the pandemic has passed the 2,000 mark. Alberta Health Services say there were 30 new cases reported in the city Friday, bringing the overall total to 2,012.

At the same time, 20 recoveries from the virus were recorded, leaving the active case number at 192. There have been 1,797 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie so far, along with 23 deaths.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 13 new cases and 10 recoveries were reported Friday. There are now 78 active cases in the county.

A COVID-19 alert has been issued for Holy Cross Catholic School, meaning it has between two and four cases, and Riverstone Public School’s outbreak is now more than 10 people. École Nouvelle Frontière, St. Catherine Catholic School, and École Montrose School are no longer considered to have outbreaks.

Across Alberta, 668 new COVID-19 cases were recorded Friday from roughly 11,500 tests. There are 283 people in hospital due to the virus, and 65 in the ICU. One more death has been reported.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there have been another 207 variant cases of concern and they make up 24.5 per cent of active cases.