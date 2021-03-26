These unauthorized sexual enhancement products have been taken off the shelves of a store in Grande Prairie (Supplied, Health Canada)

Products sold at a store in Grande Prairie may pose serious health risks. That’s the warning from Health Canada, which issued an advisory Friday about unauthorized sexual enhancement products for sale in the city.

It’s reported two products called Kangaroo and Red Mamba were tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil. They were for sale at Source Adult and have been removed from the shelves.

Sildenafil and tadalfil are prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction and Health Canada says they should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. Anyone who owns the Kangaroo or Red Mamba products is advised to stop using them and consult their doctor if they have used them and have health concerns.